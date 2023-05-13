The Ball Darnall Road: Landmark Grade II-listed Sheffield pub goes up for sale - see inside historic building
A landmark Sheffield pub with a storied past has gone up for sale.
The Ball Inn on Darnall Road dates back to 1904, when it was rebuilt, and the red brick building is Grade II-listed with a number of fascinating architectural features. The former John Smiths pub, which has been closed for some time, is being sold via online auction, with bids starting at £365,000.
It is described by the estate agents Yopa, with whom it is listed, as a ‘building of character and architectural interest’ which has the ‘potential for a number of alternative uses’.
The property, on the corner of Basford Street, has a floor space of more than 625sqm, with a separate building to the rear.
“The property is in need of repair and as such offers an interesting opportunity for those looking to add value and own a very interesting building,” states the sales brochure.
The listing describes how planning permission was granted back in 2004 for alterations to convert the building into a restaurant, with housing on the first and second floors, and offices in the roof space.
Take a peek inside the historic building with these photos, which show how much work is required but what an interesting project it could be for the right person.
For more details, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/342940.