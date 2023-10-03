News you can trust since 1887
The Angel Woodhouse: Sheffield pub hits out at customers bringing their own alcohol

It has also called for people to show bar staff more respect and warned of a new 'zero tolerance' approach

By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 05:30 BST
The Angel pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where some customers have reportedly been trying to take in their own alcohol. Photo: GoogleThe Angel pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where some customers have reportedly been trying to take in their own alcohol. Photo: Google
A Sheffield pub has spoken out about customers sneaking in their own alcohol, and said any 'disrespect' towards staff will 'not be tolerated'.

The Angel pub on Sheffield Road, in Woodhouse, issued a lengthy post on its Facebook page, 'The new angel pub woodhouse', calling for better behaviour from punters and warning of a new 'zero tolerance' approach.

It wrote: "From today 01.10.23 I expect from our customers the upmost respect and respectable behaviour and communication towards my barstaff. Any disrespect, swearing or threatening behaviour will not under no circumstances be tolerated.

"Also it has been brought to my attention customers are bringing their own alcohol into the pub. This will not be endured. Also anyone found going behind the bar without landlady's or staffs permission will be be removed.

"From now on I will be running a zero tolerance pub and anyone doing any of the above will be immediately asked to leave and will be barred."

Responding to the post, one person commented: "Why on earth do people go to a pub and take their own alcohol? If you want to drink your own, don't go out!"

