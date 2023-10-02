News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United stars’ stance on Hecky’s future revealed after West Ham defeat
Police seal off street and part of city park
SWFC fan due in court over 'Bradley Lowery' photo
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

The Moor Sheffield: Man banned from major shopping street after threatening behaviour and assault concerns

A man has been banned from The Moor over his behaviour

By David Kessen
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been completely banned from one of the main streets in Sheffield city centre after a spate of incidents including attacks and threatening behaviour.

Carl Nadin, aged 44, of Kent Grange, near Heeley, Sheffield, has been ordered by a court to stay away from The Moor, after Sheffield magistrates were told of a string of incidents which have happened there, which police have described as causing 'high tension'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is part of a Community Order which was handed out at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 22, and South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who sees him breaking the order to contact them..

Most Popular

Carl Nadin, 44, of Kent Grange, pictured, has been banned from The Moor, Sheffield, after a court case heard of offences including threats, battery, and shoplifting. Picture: South Yorkshire Police Carl Nadin, 44, of Kent Grange, pictured, has been banned from The Moor, Sheffield, after a court case heard of offences including threats, battery, and shoplifting. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Carl Nadin, 44, of Kent Grange, pictured, has been banned from The Moor, Sheffield, after a court case heard of offences including threats, battery, and shoplifting. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Nadin pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on August 8, to shoplifting, battery and threatening behaviour and alongside his Community Order has ordered to pay over £220 in compensation and victim surcharges. He also has to participate in alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity.

A two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) states Nadin must not attend The Moor or remain on any retail, commercial or licenced gambling premises if asked to leave by the owner or occupier.

Inspector Danielle Spencer, from Sheffiel's Safer Neighbourhood Services, said: "Nadin has been participating in behaviour that has caused high tension within the city centre community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whilst the main aim is to stop him from causing issues within the community, we are hopeful that the treatment required in conjunction will assist him getting support and help."

If members of the public see Nadin breaching the conditions of his CBO, report it by calling 101.

Related topics:PoliceCBOSouth Yorkshire PoliceCommunity