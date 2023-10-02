A man has been banned from The Moor over his behaviour

A man has been completely banned from one of the main streets in Sheffield city centre after a spate of incidents including attacks and threatening behaviour.

Carl Nadin, aged 44, of Kent Grange, near Heeley, Sheffield, has been ordered by a court to stay away from The Moor, after Sheffield magistrates were told of a string of incidents which have happened there, which police have described as causing 'high tension'

It is part of a Community Order which was handed out at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 22, and South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who sees him breaking the order to contact them..

Carl Nadin, 44, of Kent Grange, pictured, has been banned from The Moor, Sheffield, after a court case heard of offences including threats, battery, and shoplifting. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Nadin pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on August 8, to shoplifting, battery and threatening behaviour and alongside his Community Order has ordered to pay over £220 in compensation and victim surcharges. He also has to participate in alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity.

A two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) states Nadin must not attend The Moor or remain on any retail, commercial or licenced gambling premises if asked to leave by the owner or occupier.

Inspector Danielle Spencer, from Sheffiel's Safer Neighbourhood Services, said: "Nadin has been participating in behaviour that has caused high tension within the city centre community.

"Whilst the main aim is to stop him from causing issues within the community, we are hopeful that the treatment required in conjunction will assist him getting support and help."