Nine of the best Sheffield pubs with real fires to cosy up in front of this autumn and winter

You're guaranteed a warm welcome in every sense of the phrase at these popular Sheffield pubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Oct 2023, 05:30 BST

As the cold sets in this autumn, what better place to retreat to than a cosy pub with a real fire to warm you up?

Thankfully, Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs with roaring fires to keep the chill away. Whether it's a city centre boozer to hunker down in or a traditional countryside inn where you can get the feeling back in your fingers and toes after a bracing walk, you're spoilt for choice.

We've picked out nine of the best pubs in Sheffield with real fires. They all have an average rating of 4.5 stars or above on Google reviews and many are popular for their food and range of real ales and other drinks, as well as the warm welcome you're guaranteed.

The Blake Hotel stands at the top of Sheffield's steepest street, Blake Street, on the borders of Upperthorpe and Walkley. In the colder months, a roaring fire awaits those who have braved the climb. It is a traditional pub, which is popular for its great atmosphere and wide range of whiskies and beers.

The Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road, Bradfield, is set within the beautiful countryside surrounding Sheffield. The Grade II-listed pub is popular for its home-cooked food, real ales, stunning views, and, of course, in autumn and winter, the open fires. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews.

The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, in Kelham Island, is a Sheffield institution. One reviewer called it a 'quintessential English pub', adding that it boasts 'good food, good drinks, good staff, great atmosphere inside and outside'. When the weather turns chilly, you can warm up in front of a real fire. The Fat Cat has a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews.

The Chantry Inn on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, dates back to 1250 and is believed to be one of only four pubs in the UK to be built on consecrated land. It has two fireplaces and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google reviews, with one customer calling it a 'friendly, comfy, proper pub, with an excellent range of beers'.

