Two of the country's biggest supermarket chains have been forced to cancel scheduled grocery deliveries today, after experiencing technical issues.

This morning (Saturday, March 16, 2024), Sainsbury's said the 'vast majority' of orders would not be delivered after a software update led to its delivery system breaking down, as well as contactless payment problems.

Sainsbury's has also confirmed that its click and collect service has been impactd by the cancellations.

And now Tesco says it is working to fix a technical issue that has meant it has had to cancel some of its online orders that were due for delivery today.