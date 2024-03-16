Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has become the fourth person to be arrested in connection with a Sheffield park stabbing that resulted in the death of Sacad Ali.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, following Sacad's death in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Floral tributes have been left to Sacad (inset) at Ponderosa Park following his death on Saturday, March 9, 2024

24-year-old Sacad suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe, and died at the scene, despite the best efforts of medics and police officers in attendance.

The 19-year-old's arrest comes after three people appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Friday, March 15, 2024) charged with Sacad's murder.

Rebecca Moore, 24, of no fixed abode, and two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, appeared in front of District Judge Tim Spruce.

The two boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three defendants were remanded into custody at the conclusion of yesterday's court hearing, with the the boys being remanded into youth detention.

They are next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The 19-year-old who was arrested has now been released on police bail.

