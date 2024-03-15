Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting an alleged voyeur who is accused of taking pictures through people's windows during multiple incidents in two Sheffield neighbourhoods.

The alleged voyeur reportedly struck between the hours of 10pm and 11.45pm on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Do you recognise this man?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Friday, March 15, 2024): "It is reported that a man was seen taking photos through the window of addresses on Thompson Road and Stalker Lees Road in the Broomhall and Sharrow areas.

"It is reported that when the man was questioned by a member of the public at Stalker Lees Road, he fled the scene.

"The suspect is described as a white man, of skinny build, and around 6ft tall. He is believed to be aged between 18 and 25 years old.

"At the time of the incidents, he is reported to have been wearing black clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do you know this man?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101. .

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Please quote incident number 1046 of March 11, 2024 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.