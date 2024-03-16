Sheffield crime: The 14 streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in city have been revealed

The 14 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 16th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1. Worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hendon Street, Handsworth, with 6

2. On or near Hendon Street, Handsworth: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2024

The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police’s largest custody suites, Tinsley, with 4

3. On or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police’s largest custody suites, Tinsley: 4 reports of criminal damage

The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in January 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Fitzalan Road, Handsworth, with 4

4. On or near Fitzalan Road, Handsworth: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in January 2024

