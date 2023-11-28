"He is such a sweet boy, whose smile and courageous charisma could light up the world."

A three-year-old Sheffield boy with a terminal and incurable brain tumour has had his dream of spending time with the police fulfilled.

Little Ely Fearnley was diagnosed with his brain tumour last year (2022), and since then, he has been busy making special memories with his family.

Ely is vehicle mad and has a love of all things police, and he, along with his family, was invited to South Yorkshire Police's (SYP) Ring Farm to enjoy a day with the force's operational support unit, and some of their four-legged colleagues.

Ely, his older brother Guy, mum Vicki and dad Steven were greeted by SYP's mounted department and traffic officers, horses and OK9 wellbeing dog Bear on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Ely’s Mum, Vicki said of the morning: "We had an absolutely lovely morning, it really was great.

"Ely has really enjoyed it, particularly the car."

During their visit, Ely and Guy sat in the horsebox and a traffic car, putting on the lights and making lots of noise with the sirens.

Steven added: "Ely loves vehicles; we have a camper van and every time I go out with him he always asks if we can go in it as he loves it."

After looking around the force's fleet, Ely and Guy met some of their different modes of transport; Police Horses Foggy, Stan, Woody and Sully.

The giant boys were extremely gentle with the boys, and Mounted Officer PC Phil Reed spoke to Ely about what the horses enjoyed and how they helped police officers with their work.

He said: "He loved it when they put the sirens on and the blue lights as he loves anything sensory related."

Ely was given a warrant card to show our commitment to him being part of the SYP family, and officers presented him with a police teddy bear.

Sheffield Sergeant Tracey Spratt, who organised Ely’s visit said: "We feel extremely privileged to have met Ely and to have welcomed him and his family to Ring Farm.