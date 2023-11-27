M1 Sheffield: Motorway closed as man runs onto M1 to escape cops during police chase
Traffic on the M1 was brought to a standstill
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M1 near Sheffield was closed in both directions yesterday when a man being chased by the police ran onto the motorway to try to escape.
South Yorkshire Police said that at 12.52pm yesterday (November 26), officers were alerted to a grey Volkswagen Golf which was reported as stolen and believed to have been travelling on false plates in the Waverley area of Rotherham.
The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.
During the police chase, the stolen car collided with another vehicle and a set of traffic lights on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, and both the driver and passenger fled the vehicle.
The two men were pursued on foot by officers. One of the men ran onto the M1, near to junction 34, which led to the M1 being closed for a short time.
One man, aged 19, was detained by officers on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. He has been bailed as enquiries continue.
The second man who fled the vehicle remains outstanding at this time.