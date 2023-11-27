Rose Hill Park Rotherham: Popular beauty spot sealed off by police after incident
Popular South Yorkshire park cordoned off with police tape after reports of incident
This was the scene at a popular South Yorkshire beauty spot last night, after police sealed it off.
Blue and white police tape was stretched across the entrance to Rose Hill Park, in Rotherham, while South Yorkshire Police officers carried out work at the venue.
The picture shows the entrance to the park from Warren Vale, in Rawmarsh.
The cordon was in place at around 10pm as the park was in darkness. Eyewitnesses described seeing several police cars and at least one ambulance.
The cordon ran the length of the park, with two officers guarding the scene at the entrance.
The park is back open again this morning, say locals.
Rosehill Victoria Park is one of the oldest in Rotherham, dating back to 1901. The 14 acre site is popular with families, and boasts facilities including toddler and junior play equipment, a multi-use games area, a model railway, a cafe and mini golf.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.