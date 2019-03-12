Have your say

Ten Sheffield men are due in court today accused of a series of sex attacks on a girl in the city.

The men were charged as part of an ongoing multi-agency investigation in Sheffield.

The charges against them relate to reported offences against one girl committed between 2010 and 2011.

Usman Din, aged 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor, is charged with three counts of rape and one count of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave, is accused of three counts of rape.

Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, is facing two rape charges.

Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top; Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley; Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of HMP Hull; Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive,Darnall;

Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale and Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngreave, are all charged with one count of rape.

Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, is accused of one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

An eleventh man – Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall – is charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.