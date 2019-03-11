Weapons, drugs and cash have been found in Sheffield today as part of a week-long crackdown on knife crime.

Two knives were recovered during an open land search in the Firth Park area of the city, where officers were searching for hidden or discarded weapons.

Earlier this morning, a number of warrants were carried out across the city and amphetamine and cannabis were recovered from a house in the Spa Lane area of Woodhouse, along with a ‘police style’ baton.

At a house in the Abbeydale Road area, a large amount of cash was seized along with suspected Class A and B drugs, thought to be LSD, cannabis and amphetamine.

Officers launched a week-long crackdown on knife crime today as part of the national Operation Sceptre initiative.

