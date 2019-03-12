Have your say

A police search is under way for a missing 12-year-old Barnsley girl.

Chloe Meadowcroft was last seen in Hoyland at 2.30pm yesterday.

Chloe Meadowcroft

She is white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim, has brown eyes and short, brown straight hair styled in a bob.

The youngster was last seen wearing her school uniform of a dark blue blazer, white shirt, blue tie and skirt. She was also carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 919 of March 11.