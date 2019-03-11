Have your say

A Sheffield house was damaged in an early morning arson attack.

The blaze in Horndean Road, Firth Park was discovered at 2.10am yesterday and when firefighters arrived at the scene they found that a mattress and rubbish had been set alight in the cellar of the unoccupied property.

A house was set alight in Horndean Road, Firth Park, Sheffield

READ MORE: Over £16,000 raised for terminally ill Sheffield boy in just one week

Flames had spread to the floor above.

CRIME: South Yorkshire Police tackle knife crime in week-long crackdown

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

POLICE: Police probe continues after man is left fighting for life in Rotherham attack

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.