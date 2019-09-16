Teenager stabbed in Sheffield street was preparing to leave for university
A teenager stabbed in a Sheffield street had just said his goodbyes to friends as he prepared to leave for university the following day, it has been claimed.
The 18-year-old was found seriously injured in Shiregreen on Thursday night after a knife attack on the Sheffield estate.
Emergency services were called to Bellhouse Road, close to Nether Shire Lane, at 7.50pm and the injured teen was taken to hospital.
He was later discharged but his aunt, Diane Linda Knell, posting on Facebook, said he has since had surgery.
She said an artery was severed and he suffered suspected facial fractures during the incident.
In her post she said: “I went to see my nephew in hospital. It was serious, they had cut the through a main artery.”
She said the teen had feared for his life.
In other Facebook posts about the attack, written on Friday, it was claimed that the teenager was preparing to leave Sheffield to go to university when he was attacked.
One woman said: “He is a lovely boy, going to uni tomorrow. Parents never had any trouble from him. Everyone so proud of him.”
Another added: “He was trying to go home, he goes to uni tomorrow. He’d been to say goodbye to people and this happened.”
She added: “He wouldn't hurt a fly, he’s never been into violence.”
The stabbing was one of four in Sheffield over two days last week.
A week-long knife crime crackdown has been launched in Sheffield today aimed at saving lives and reducing the number of weapons on the street.
Operation Sceptre is a national initiative.
Anyone with information on the Shiregreen stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
