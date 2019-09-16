Police launch knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire
A crackdown on knife crime gets under way in South Yorkshire today in a bid to save lives and reduce the number of blades on the streets.
South Yorkshire Police and forces across the country are launching Operation Sceptre today in the ongoing battle to reduce knife crime.
It will see stop and search operations on the streets as well as enforcement action, including raids.
South Yorkshire’s new ‘Serious Violent Crime Taskforce – recently launched with new Government funding – will also be involved in the week of action.
The crackdown comes after a spate of four stabbings in Sheffield over two days last week.
On Thursday night a 32-year-old man was stabbed in King Street – opposite the Angel Street branch of Argos in the city centre – at around 10pm.
A 26-year-old man was arrested over the incident.
That same night an 18-year-old man was also stabbed on the Shiregreen estate.
Officers were called to Bellhouse Road, close to the junction with Nether Shire Lane, at 7.50pm and the injured man was taken to hospital.
Earlier that day, a 35-year-old man was stabbed in Spital Street, Burngreave, amid claims that he was attacked in a turf war over drugs.
On Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was found injured in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, after being stabbed in his back.
Two 16-year-old boys arrested over the incident have been released while enquiries continue.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said promised ‘robust and swift action’ after the knife attacks.
He said this week’s operation will involve ‘significant enforcement activity’ to ‘act as a deterrent and a warning for those who are, or are thinking about, carrying knives’.