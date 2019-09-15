Man seriously injured in Sheffield hit-and-run crash
An elderly man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield.
The 80-year-old was crossing Southey Green Road, near to the junction with Halifax Road, in Southey Green on Friday at 5.40pm.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and they have now launched an appeal for witnesses as they step up their efforts to try and track them down.
In a statement, the force said: “The vehicle is understood to have turned from Halifax Road onto Southey Green Road. It failed to stop at the scene.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.
“Were you in the Southey Green Road area yesterday teatime? Did you see the vehicle involved?
“Please call 101 quoting incident number 705 of 13 September 2019.”