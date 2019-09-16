Body of man found in Sheffield park
The body of a man was found in a Sheffield park.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 09:46 am
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Concord Park, Shiregreen, at 7.30am following reports of concern for the safety of an individual.
A man’s body was found but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The identity of the 49-year-old has not yet been released.
Police officers remain at the scene, including scenes of crime investigators while enquiries are carried out in the park.
A tent has been erected at the spot where the body was found.