Body of man found in Sheffield park

The body of a man was found in a Sheffield park.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 09:46 am
Concord Park, Shiregreen

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Concord Park, Shiregreen, at 7.30am following reports of concern for the safety of an individual.

A man’s body was found but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The identity of the 49-year-old has not yet been released.

Police officers remain at the scene, including scenes of crime investigators while enquiries are carried out in the park.

A tent has been erected at the spot where the body was found.