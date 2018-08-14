Teenager stabbed during fight in Sheffield street

A teenager was stabbed during a fight in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident in Southey Green Road, Southey Green, at 8.25pm yesterday involved 'two groups'.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital after the brawl for treatment for stab wounds, which were later assessed as superficial and he was discharged.

He was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder along with two men, aged 43 and 53.

All three remain in police custody this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of August 13.