Locket containing father's ashes stolen from 'heartbroken' woman in Sheffield

A woman has been left 'heartbroken' after a locket containing her father's ashes was stolen from her home in Sheffield.

Burglars struck at Diane Varley's home in Wincobank, stealing the treasured heirloom, on Saturday while she and her husband Mark were away on holiday.

The Kawasaki 1400 motorbike which was also stolen from the property on Vauxhall Road in Wincobank

They also took Mr Varley's prized Kawasaki 1400 bike and other items including an Xbox, a PlayStation and a child's motocross bike from the property on Vauxhall Road.

Mrs Varley told how her father Jack Wrigglesworth died in 1995, aged just 63, and she wore the locket with his ashes on her wedding day the following year.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that this locket has been stolen because it meant so much to me and it would mean everything to get it back," she said.

Mrs Varley said a neighbour had heard the motorbike being revved by one of the thieves that evening between about 9.30pm and 10pm before seeing it being driven off.

The 54-year-old said witnesses reported seeing two men, believed to be aged between 18 and 20, outside the property shortly before the break-in.

She told how she and her husband had returned from their break to find their back door smashed open and their kitchen floor covered with shattered glass.

The motorbike had the registration number PO17 WOD and the man who rode off on it was reportedly wearing an orange hi-vis top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 961 of August 11.