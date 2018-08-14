No justice for family of Sheffield takeaway boss nine years after fatal shooting

Nearly nine years to the day that a Sheffield businessman was shot dead in Sheffield, nobody is behind bars for his murder.

Safrajur Jahangir, aged 23, from Darnall, was shot at point blank range in August 2009 as he pulled up outside a house to deliver a takeaway.

The young businessman, who ran the Spice Hut on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, had been lured to an address in Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe, by a bogus caller who placed an order for a curry.

Seconds after he pulled up in his silver Vauxhall Corsa, Safrajur was shot twice in what detectives at the time called an 'organised hit' by a gunman lying in wait for his target.

Detective Superintendent Peter McGuinness, who led the murder probe, said: "This was a planned, targeted assassination of Mr Jahangir, in that he was lured to a spot and killed quite clinically."

Six men went on trial in 2010 accused of conspiracy to murder, with detectives at that time believing they were all involved in a plot to kill.

It was claimed by the prosecution that a hitman had been paid £15,000 to carry out the shooting but that he later died of a heroin overdose.

The South Yorkshire Police probe centred on the belief of detectives that a long-running feud between two Asian families was behind the killing.

But the trial of the suspects collapsed in what was called a 'disaster for the criminal justice system' and the men walked free.

A seventh man, who was also charged over the murder but had been deemed unfit to stand trial, was also found not guilty.

Judge Mr Justice Sweeney QC halted the trial when it emerged that South Yorkshire Police had failed to disclose all the evidence gathered by the force during the murder probe to the defence teams.

The judge said 'systemic disclosure failures on a disturbing scale' had denied the defendants a fair trial.

He said: "The extremely disturbing picture that has emerged includes apparent failures to investigate reasonable lines of enquiry, and substantial failures in the disclosure process at every level."

Nobody else has ever been arrested or charged over the murder since the case was thrown out of court.

The death is one of 28 unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police's books, dating back to 1962.

The most recent case involves the fatal stabbing of dad-of-three Jarvin Blake, 22, who was knifed in Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was attacked at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street when a car pulled up alongside him and a friend and a number of men jumped out and chased the pair.

The men stabbed Jarvin in his chest and his friend, Declan Maw, 23, was also seriously injured but survived.

The suspected motive for the violence has never been revealed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.