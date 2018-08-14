Police smash windows to remove suspects from car in Sheffield street

Police officers had to smash the windows of a car to reach some suspects inside.

They attempted to pull over a grey Volvo S40 at 11.35pm on Sunday but the car failed to stop.

CRIME: Dropping litter led to arrest of Sheffield motorist for drink driving

It was later stopped on Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, but those inside refused to get out.

READ MORE: No justice for family of Sheffield takeaway boss nine years after fatal shooting

Officers had to smash the windows to reach the suspects and arrested them on suspicion of drug driving, obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and dangerous driving.

APPEAL: Locket containing father's ashes stolen from 'heartbroken' woman in Sheffield

The car was also seized.