Teenager remains in police custody after bus driver stabbing in Sheffield
A teenager arrested after a bus driver was stabbed in Sheffield city centre remains in police custody this morning.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 10:00 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:04 am
The 17-year-old was arrested after a knife attack on Arundel Gate at around 1.50pm yesterday.
A 40-year-old man, who works as a bus driver for First South Yorkshire, was stabbed in his back and leg in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery which escalated.
The bus driver was taken to hospital by ambulance but has since been discharged.
South Yorkshire Police praised members of the public for their help at the scene before emergency services arrived.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 481 of October 6.