Rape investigation in Sheffield continues as police identify wanted man
A man wanted for questioning about a rape in Sheffield has been identified.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 07:18 am
In August, police officers released CCTV images of a man believed to hold vital information about the rape of a 23-year-old woman near to Rockingham Street sometime between 2.15am and 2.45am on Saturday, April 20.
South Yorkshire Police said the man has since been identified and enquiries are continuing.
Nobody has yet been charged over the sex attack.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 148 of April 20.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.