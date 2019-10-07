Police still seek woman knocked unconscious by man and bundled into back of car in Sheffield street

A police search is still under way for a woman knocked unconscious in an attack in a Sheffield street and bundled into the back of a car.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 7th October 2019, 09:05 am
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 09:05 am

South Yorkshire Police said ‘officers are still working to identify the man, woman and car involved in the incident’.

The force appealed for information after being was contacted in the early hours of Saturday after a car travelling along Pear Tree Road, Shiregreen, stopped at the junction with Sicey Lane, and a man and a woman got out.

Pear Tree Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield

The man is reported to have assaulted the woman, rendering her unconscious, before bundling her back into the car and driving off.

They left in the direction of Nether Shire Lane.

CCTV cameras are being checked in and around Shiregreen in a bid to identify the car, driver and victim.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 79 of October 5.