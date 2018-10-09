Teenage killer to be sentenced for stabbing boy in Sheffield street

A teenage killer is preparing to be sentenced later this week for stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed 15-year-old Sam Baker in a knife attack in Lowedges in May.

Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Lowedges, Sheffield, in May

Violence flared on Lowedges Road on Thursday, May 24 and Sam was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his chest but died around an hour later.

During a court hearing last week, the killer teen responsible for the stabbing pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He had been charged with murder, but it was claimed it was ‘self-defence gone too far’ and the prosecution accepted a plea to the lesser charge.

David Brooke QC, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court that the killer had claimed it was his victim, Sam, who had been carrying the knife and initially attacked him.

The boy also claimed he was robbed at knifepoint by Sam in a different incident.

Mr Brooke said it was not possible to prove conclusively who had brought the knife.

Sam’s murder is one of eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield this year.

His killer is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.



