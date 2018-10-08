Bangers thrown at police car in Sheffield

Two people travelling in an uninsured car on the streets of Sheffield threw bangers at a police car.
Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team seized this Vauxhall Astra in Parson Cross after it showed as being uninsured.
Posting on Twitter, police said: “Uninsured vehicle seized on Parson Cross after it's occupants threw bangers at a moving police car. Area search quickly located the car and two of its occupants who will be dealt with appropriately following further enquiries.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.