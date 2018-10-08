Bangers thrown at police car in Sheffield

Two people travelling in an uninsured car on the streets of Sheffield threw bangers at a police car.

Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team seized this Vauxhall Astra in Parson Cross after it showed as being uninsured.

Police seized this Vauxhall Astra in Parson Cross. Picture: Sheffield North East NHP.

READ MORE: Raids to be carried out in week-long crackdown on gangs using children to deal drugs

Posting on Twitter, police said: “Uninsured vehicle seized on Parson Cross after it's occupants threw bangers at a moving police car. Area search quickly located the car and two of its occupants who will be dealt with appropriately following further enquiries.”

READ MORE: This is why firefighters were called to a Sheffield apartment block

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.