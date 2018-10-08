Jail for dangerous driver who sped through suburban Sheffield streets at 90mph after binging on cocaine and booze

A dangerous driver, who instigated a police chase that saw him reach speeds of 90mph on suburban Sheffield roads while high on a cocktail of drink and drugs, has been jailed.

The attention of police patrolling near to Rivelin Valley Road at around 11.20pm on June 6 this year was drawn to the BMW being driven by defendant, Joshua Green, after they noticed it being driven at speed.

Officers began pursuing Green, 36, and indicated for him to pull over, but he drove away at speed instead, prosecutor, Richard Sheldon, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Referencing the dash cam footage taken from the police car pursuing Green shown to the court, Mr Sheldon said: "The defendant was driving at speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone, and 90mph in a 40mph zone."

The court heard how Green failed to stop at give way signs and crossed t-junctions at speed.

The four-minute chase through Crosspool and Rivelin only came to an end after Green ploughed into an Audi vehicle near to the junction of Redmires Road and Hallam Grange Road.

The Audi was turning right into Redmires Road, and the driver attempted to take evasive action by accelerating when she noticed Green hurtling towards her, but Green still crashed into her vehicle.

Following the collision, Green's two passengers fled the scene, but Green had to be taken to Northern General Hospital after being found unconscious in the vehicle.

Tests conducted at the hospital revealed Green, of Westminster Avenue, Fulwood was over the legal limit for alcohol and had three times the so-called 'legal' limit of cocaine in his system.

Mr Sheldon told the court that the driver of the Audi was physically 'shaken' by the collision, and was physically sick in the hours following it.

Police also found a knuckleduster in the vehicle being driven by Green, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to a string of charges including driving with excess alcohol, driving with a controlled drug, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and possession of a weapon in a public place.

Carl Fritchley, defending, told the court that at the time of his offending Green was dealing with the ‘pressures’ caused by the demise of a relationship, the beginning of a new one and the loss of his father-in-law to suicide.

“He cannot offer an explanation for why he drove in the manner he did. It was always inevitable that he would get caught,” said Mr Fritchley, adding: “I would submit this is out of character.”

Mr Fritchley told the court that Green owned the car that he was driving, but said it was registered to his former partner and was not insured to drive it.

As he jailed him for 14 months, Recorder Paul Reid told Green: “This is the worst piece of driving, not resulting in serious injury or worse, that I’ve seen.”

He added: “The driver you crashed into was so shaken by this that she was physically sick. Had she not had the piece of mind to accelerate you would have hit her broad side and she would have suffered serious injuries if not worse.”

Recorder Reid also banned Green from driving for three years, after which time he will be required to take an extended driving test.