Teenage boy was stabbed in back in latest knife attack in Sheffield

A boy, aged 17, is the latest victim of knife crime in Sheffield after another stabbing on the city’s streets last night.

The boy was attacked when violence flared outside Nayab’s takeaway on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, just before 6.30pm.

A boy, 17, was stabbed in Parson Cross last night (Pic: Mat Rickett)

He suffered a stab wound to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A 22-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding has been released on bail pending further enquires.

Last night’s attack came on the day that a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 32 months behind bars for stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker to death in Sheffield in May.

The teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis that the attack was self defence.

Sam had been carrying the blade when violence flared on Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

His death is one of eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 753 of October 11.