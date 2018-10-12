Man arrested after another stabbing in Sheffield

A man is in police custody this morning following another stabbing on the streets of Sheffield.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on suspicion of wounding following an incident outside Nayab's takeaway, Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at around 8pm on Thursday.

A police investigation into another stabbing in Sheffield is underway today (Pic Mat Rickett)

Police said the victim suffered 'minor wounds' in the incident.

There have been eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield, with knife crime on the rise in the city and nationwide.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

More to follow.