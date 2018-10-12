Police probe into ANOTHER stabbing on Sheffield’s streets continues

A police probe into another stabbing in Sheffield last night is continuing this morning.

Violence flared on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at around 8pm yesterday.

Police officers are investigating a stabbing in Sheffield after an incident in Parson Cross last night (Pic: Mat Rickett)

South Yorkshire Police said there was one casualty, who suffered minor injuries in the knife attack.

A man in his 20s was arrested over the incident and remains in police custody this morning.

He is being held on suspicion of wounding following the incident near to Nayab's takeaway.

There have been eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year, with knife crime in the city and nationally on the rise.

Yesterday’s attack came on the same day that a 16-year-old boy was jailed for two years and eight months over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield.

Sam Baker was stabbed twice with his own knife he had been carrying during an altercation in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, on May 24.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter last week on the basis he stabbed Sam in self-defence.

Prosecutor, David Brooke QC, told Sheffield Crown Court how the two boys were known to each other, and that Samuel had in fact robbed his attacker at knife point for cannabis and cash at the beginning of this year.

Anyone with any information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.