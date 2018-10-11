The sister of a boy knifed to death in a Sheffield street has told his killer she will never forgive him as he was jailed for just two years and eight months.

Sam Baker died a matter of hours after being fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Samuel Baker

He became the fifth person to lose their life to knife crime in Sheffield since the beginning of the year.

The number has sadly now risen to eight.

The court heard how Samuel had previously be convicted of violent offences, how he was excluded from school last year and had become a street dealer, selling cannabis.

During yesterday’s hearing, a moving victim personal statement from Sam's sister, Terrasha, was read to the court.

She said her message for the defendant was: "My family has no forgiveness for you and are lost for words about how they feel."

Tarrasha said his life was taken in a ‘barbaric’ and ‘savage’ way which was ‘beyond traumatic’ for the family.

“We know he died suffering. His death cannot be justified and it's inexcusable," she said.

She continued: "Despite what everyone thinks of Samuel, he was not a bad teenager. We know a different side to Samuel.

“Samuel was on the top team of his football team, and looked forward to competing in weekly matches.”

Moving on to his troubled past, she said: "We've all done things we regret when we are young.

“His death has been extremely difficult for my family, who will never get to speak to, or hold, Samuel again.

”It’s been too traumatic for my family to attend court.

“My mother cries every morning on her way to work.

“She has displayed feelings of isolation, she’s had weeks of pain and anxiety.

“She has been destroyed, both psychologically and financially.”

Judge Mr Justice Nicklin praised Samuel’s family for their dedicated and determined efforts to steer the teen away from trouble.

He said: “The picture that emerges from the statements that I have read is of a family doing their best to keep a young boy away from harm.

“With dignity, Terresha, gave a moving account of the impact of Samuel’s death on her family, particularly their mother.

“Members of Samuel’s family are in court today.

“They have acted with dignity in proceedings that will have been both difficult and upsetting.

“No sentence I can impose can change, or take away, the pain carried by members of his family described so clearly in the statement that was read to the court.

Turning to the killer, Mr Justice Nicklin continued: “She makes the point that for you, unlike them, the sentence will come to an end.

“I know from the author of the pre-sentence report that you wish you could turn back time and that Samuel was alive.

“The author of the pre-sentence report considers that your remorse at what has happened is genuine.

“I accept that.”