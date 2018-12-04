Swords and drugs found in car stopped by police in Doncaster 

Have your say

Swords and drugs were found in a car pulled over by police officers in Doncaster.

The silver Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Warnington Drive, Bessacarr and checks found that the driver was uninsured.

Swords found in a car stopped by police officers in Doncaster overnight

But when officers searched the vehicle overnight they found Class A and B drugs as well as two swords.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver was arrested ‘for a number of offences’ and is in custody this morning.