Inquest set for Sheffield police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day horror crash

An inquest into the deaths of a Sheffield police officer and a woman who died in a horror crash on Christmas Day will now be held next May.

PC Dave Fields, 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, died in a crash on the A57 near Coisley Hill Roundabout and the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, close to the Mosborough Parkway just after 8.15pm on December 25, 2017.

Lorraine Stephenson.

Sheffield Senior Coroner Christopher Dorries arranged for thier inquests to be held in May at a pre-inquest review hearing on Monday.

Mr Dorries said he expected the inquest, which is expected to hear from three witnesses in person, to begin on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He said it was expected to last around seven days.

Solicitors representing the families of PC Fields and Mrs Stephenson both agreed to have one inquest – instead of two separate hearings.

The coroner also heard that a report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct around Christmas time.

Speaking during the hearing at Sheffield Coroner’s Court, Mr Dorries said: “Members of the family. Thank you so much for being patient, we will get there but that thank you for your patience.

“I am just sorry that ou have to be here at all. I hope Christmas isn't going to be anymore difficult than it needs to be.”

He said the inquest would be heard in front of a jury and he would hold the case himself.

Mr Dorries also set another pre-inquest review hearing for Tuesday, January 29 to discuss disclosure of various documents between interested persons.

Dad-of-two PC Fields, who was also a well-known football referee and vice chairman of Sheffield Referees’ Association, was driving a marked BMW 3 Series and Mrs Stephenson was the passenger in a silver Citroen C3 travelling in the opposite direction.