Suspects due in court accused of involvement in Britain's largest ever drug smuggling gang
Thirteen alleged members of Britain's largest ever drug smuggling gang have been charged with importing cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth billions of pounds.
They were arrested in dawn raids across the country yesterday in a National Crime Agency operation.
The NCA claims the gang was part of an international organised crime group and Britain's biggest drug smuggling operation ever uncovered.
Arrests were made in London, Manchester, Stockport, St Helens, Warrington, Bolton, Dewsbury, and Leeds.
Seven men have been charged with four counts of conspiracy to import class A drugs and four counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs.
They are Paul Green, 54, of Eccleston, St Helens; Sohail Quereshi, 59, of Wood Crescent, White City, London; Mohammed Ovais, 41, of Bournlee Avenue, Burnage, Manchester; Ghazanfar Mahmood, 48, of Green Lane, Bolton; Ifthikar Hussain, 46, of Upland Grove, Leeds, West Yorkshire; Vojtech Dano, 38, of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire and Ivan Turtak, 34, of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.
Another six men have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to import class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to import class B drugs.
They are Khaleed Vazeer, 56, of Westwood Avenue, Timperley, Manchester; Steven Martin, 48, of Chorley Old Road, Bolton; Andrew Reilly, 37, of Grange Park Road, St Helens; Mark Peers, 55, of Norbeck Close, Warrington; Paul Ruane, 58, of Bewsey Rd, Warrington and Oliver Penter, 37, of Gladstone Street, Stockport.
They are all due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today.