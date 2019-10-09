Man accused of murdering mum-of-four remanded into custody after appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court
A man charged with the murder of Alena Grlakova has been remanded into custody after appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.
38-year-old Alena went missing on Boxing Day 2018, and her body was found on land off Taylors Lane, Rotherham in April this year, sparking a murder investigation.
Gary Allen, 46, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court earlier today charged with the murder of Alena, who was a mother-of-four.
No pleas were entered during the hearing.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and Allen was remanded into custody until his next appearance there on Friday, October 11.
A post-mortem examination concluded that Alena died as a result of neck injuries.
Speaking before this morning’s court hearing, T/Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, the Senior Investigating Officer into Alena’s disappearance and death said: “I’d like to thank Alena’s family for their patience and support as we have carried out and continue to conduct enquiries in relation to her death. Specially trained officers are supporting them at this incredibly difficult time.
“I’d also like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information so far.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information, who saw Alena on Boxing Day 2018, and who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Taylors Lane area. If you can help, please contact us on one of the methods below.
“I would also ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media, to allow the case to progress through the courts unhindered.
“Speculation as to any details of the case could potentially harm the investigation. You could also find yourself in contempt of court, which can result in a fine or up to two years in prison.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 453 of April 8, 2019, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or call our incident room directly on 01709 443540.