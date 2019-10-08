Brother of Sheffield's Bradley Moore says death will impact family 'for rest of our lives'

Bradley Moore, 25, died when the red Audi TT he was driving crashed into a house on Rotherham Road, Halfway, at 2.30am on Sunday, September 29.

The Mosborough resident was prounounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released by his family, they described Bradley as a ‘kind and innocent young man’ who gave them endless amounts of love and laughter.

Bradley Moore

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brother, Curtis Moore, said the family are struggling following Bradley’s death and said they appreciate all the love and support they have been shown.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “We as a family are struggling right now, but the strength, love and togetherness of the people who know us or feel impacted by what we are going through is appreciated.

“Please still feel free to support us with your flowers, cards and messages and don’t feel you can’t see us or ask how we are outside in passing or in person.

“Although, right now we rarely do and don’t want to go outside.

“Speaking on behalf of myself and, I think, my immediate family, we need to be a little bit politely reserved and only contact people at this time who are immediate family and friends and the services we need as a family based on our circumstances.”

Tributes to Bradley have continued to pour in since his death, with a former teacher saying he was a ‘pleasure to teach at Westfield school’.

Bradley crashed after he drove along Windmill Greenway and continued across the T-junction with Rotherham Road, colliding with the side of a house.

Curtis added: “This is a large statement but under the circumstances I feel this is required and, although we are the topic of many conversations, just be mindful that we are still a family and we are still out and about in our local area.