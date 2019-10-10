Police probe continues after bomb squad is called to house in Sheffield following discovery of suspicious item

A police investigation is continuing today after the bomb squad was called in following the discovery of a suspicious item in a house in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:25 am

The item was found by police officers during a search of a house in Uttley Close, Darnall, yesterday afternoon.

It has not yet been revealed why the property was searched but two woman were arrested and remained in custody last night.

The Army's bomb squad squad called to Darnall yesterday

A cordon has been put in place and around 40 homes were evacuated as the army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called in to assess the item of concern.

Residents were allowed back into their homes a few hours later.

They claim the house at the centre of yesterday’s police operation had been empty for some time but had recently been moved into.