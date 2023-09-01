Attercliffe could handle 30,000 festival-goers better than Hillsborough, some say

Huge numbers of Sheffielders think Tramlines should be moved after the rain-sodden festival left Hillsborough Park "trashed" and fenced off for weeks.

Hundreds debated new locations for the popular event after businessman David Slater suggested moving it to Attercliffe. Some proposed moving it back to the city centre or rotating it around Sheffield’s other green spaces.

Torrential rain during Tramlines turned Hillsborough Park into a mud bath. PIcture: Dean Atkins

Hillsborough Park was turned into a mud bath by torrential rain and 30,000 revellers over three days in July. Large parts were fenced off for reseeding and repair work over the summer holidays and into autumn. Meanwhile, a ban on people leaving the site during the event continues to draw criticism from local businesses.

Mr Slater suggested the Arena car park and Don Valley Bowl were “the only viable option if we can’t rely on the weather”. He feared it would have to close if a mud bath happened again.

Businessman David Slater, managing director of Attercliffe-based property firm Spaces Sheffield, wants Attercliffe cleaned up to attract investors.Picture: Chris Etchells

Kitty Sten responded on Facebook, writing: “He’s right, take it to Attercliffe they can even still call it Tramlines.”

Richard Hammond said: “Move it to Attercliffe, it’s got better transport links also.”

Tracy Wilson added: “As a Hillsborough resident we use the park often. Yes please GET RID. Let another part of Sheffield enjoy all it brings.”

Amy Kennedy said: “Why can’t they swop it round with the venues they already have? Have the main event in the city centre and the fringe in Hillsborough Park where it’d be much more manageable?”

Andrew Hawksworth added: “Fully agree. New venue needed or rotate around Sheffield parks. Smack bang in the middle of residential area with peoples homes less than 50m away is not appropriate. Plus the loss of most of the park still.”

Phillip Nixon said: “They should also force Tramlines to allow people to come and go as they please and not keep festival-goers prisoner, forcing them to spend at their venues, and not support surrounding pubs and restaurants.”

Lesley Amour responded: “I’ve just been in Edinburgh where the streets are lined. The business are booming. There are such a variety of acts going on all around the centre. This is what Tramlines was about initially. The atmosphere was amazing. What Tramlines is now is a load of concerts. The whole essence has been destroyed. And why can’t anyone leave the venue?

"We spent well over £1,000 at Tramlines a couple of years back. We have decided to put that money to better use and have mini breaks away….like going to Edinburgh.”