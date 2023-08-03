News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Tramlines: This is how Hillsborough Park clean-up and repairs are progressing after mudbath

There is no fixed date yet for when the whole park will be open.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

Ground repair works at Hillsborough Park to clean-up the mud and damage from Tramlines Festival crowds are underway, and fences are to go by Friday.

Bosses say they started the clear-up job on Monday, but there is no fixed date for when the whole park will reopen, due to unpredictable weather conditions and the scale of the clean-up required.

Some sections of the park need to dry out further before works begin. In an update, Tramlines said: “As we’ve promised, we’re going to get the repairs right, which means work taking place when conditions are right.”

Picture: Charley AtkinsPicture: Charley Atkins
Picture: Charley Atkins

These areas, and those undergoing repairs already, will remain fenced off for safety until the repairs are complete, and open in stages as they fully recover.

The space south of The Walled Garden and Hillsborough Library along with the multi-use games area re-opened on Saturday, July 29, meaning the Depot Bakery is now accessible.

The pond area next to the pump track is also open, but there is no through route to the park. To cross the park, walk around the pond and use the path between Broughton and Middlewood Road.

The multi use games area in Hillsborough Park re-opened on Saturday, July 29 after being shut off to the public following Tramlines Festival. Picture: Lucy AshtonThe multi use games area in Hillsborough Park re-opened on Saturday, July 29 after being shut off to the public following Tramlines Festival. Picture: Lucy Ashton
The multi use games area in Hillsborough Park re-opened on Saturday, July 29 after being shut off to the public following Tramlines Festival. Picture: Lucy Ashton
The perimeter fence is due to be removed by Friday, August 4.

Reinstatement work in each area will include processes such as removal of debris, removal of top layer, new topsoil and sand, re-seeing and fertilising, aeration, heavy rolling, and protection while grass grows or recovers.

There is no cost to Sheffield City Council or the taxpayer to fix the damage as all repairs are paid for by Tramlines.

Work in and around the Hillsborough Arena will be carried out by their own contractor, but also paid for by Tramlines.

