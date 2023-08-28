Sheffield music: Half of weekend tickets already sold for next year's Tramlines festival
Half of the available weekend tickets have already sold for next year's Tramlines festival - before the line-up has even been announced.
We may be over 10 months from festivities getting underway for Tramlines 2024, which is scheduled to take place at Hillsborough Park between July 26 and 28.
But that has not stopped eager music fans from snapping up 50 per cent of weekend tickets for the popular city festival.
The success of early ticket sales has been confirmed by organisers of the festival, in an email sent out today (Monday, August 28, 2023).
"We’ve sold 50 per cent of ALL weekend tickets.
"This is not a drill! Tier 2 tickets are running extremely low, we highly recommend snapping up a Tramlines 2024 ticket whilst they’re still available, from only £120 +bf," the spokesperson said.
There are also Weekend VIP Tier 2 tickets available from £185, plus booking fee, along with kids weekend tickets from £5, plus booking fee.
The 2024 line-up is yet to be confirmed, but this year's festival featured acts including: Pale Waves; Richard Ashcroft; Kate Nash; Blossoms; The Courteeners; Paul Heaton; Kaiser Chiefs and Sugababes.
Thousands of music fans turned out for this year's festival, which ran between Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23. But torrential rain meant that the popular park was churned up by people in the park, with some festival goers using the park for mud slides.