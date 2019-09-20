South Yorkshire Police probe into high value 'romance frauds' continues
A South Yorkshire Police probe into a high value ‘romance frauds’ is continuing after detectives released details of a man wanted for questioning.
South Yorkshire Police's major crime team issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of John Eric Wells yesterday, with detectives believing he could hold vital information about three romance frauds in which victims lost a total of £400,000.
Wells, aged 61, is also believed to use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
He is originally from South Yorkshire and is wanted in connection to incidents in Doncaster, Sussex and London since September 2014.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries.
“It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number A54532/17.