Police search continues for Rotherham girl last seen two months ago
A police search is continuing today for a Rotherham teenager last seen two months ago but only reported missing this week.
Eva Adam, aged 15, was last seen outside her home in Eastwood on Friday, July 19, when the school term ended.
She was only reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday, September 18.
Police officers searching for the teenager are urging anyone who may have seen or heard from her over the last few weeks to get in touch to help them track her movements.
A 41-year-old Rotherham woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the disappearance.
Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re asking anyone who has seen or heard from Eva since she left school at the end of the day on Friday, July 19 to get in touch.
“It’s hugely important that we build a picture of where Eva went, and who she may have seen in the time between then and now.
“It doesn’t matter how small the piece of information you have may be, we want to hear from you.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 761 of September 18.