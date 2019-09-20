Sheffield man wanted for drug, firearm and money laundering offences still on the run after nearly a year
A man who failed to turn up at court to face drug, firearm and money laundering offences is still on the run after nearly a year.
Mohammed Anwaar, aged 29, was due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, October 17 for trial after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.
But he failed to turn up and was circulated as a wanted man by South Yorkshire Police.
Nearly one year on, he is still at large.
South Yorkshire Police said Anwaar is ‘fully aware’ that he is wanted.
He has links to Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Derbyshire.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him but call 999 immediately.
Information can also be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quoting incident number 251 of October 23.