Residents vent anger as vandals wreck Sheffield football clubhouse
Star readers have condemned mindless vandals who wrecked a football clubhouse.
The three culprits, who were captured on CCTV, spent around five hours wrecking facilities at Handsworth Football Club’s home ground on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Photographs of the damage caused at the clubhouse at Olivers Mount, Handsworth, have been released by the club and shared on Facebook.
Windows were smashed, doors and kitchen equipment was damaged and food thrown around the clubhouse.
Cash and stock, including alcohol, were also stolen.
Since The Star reported on the incident, a number of readers have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration at the vandals.
Rintokata Mozukute posted that she was “disappointed” by the break-in.
Danny Garlickadded added that there was “No need for it at all.”
Michael Gill described the wrecking spree as “disgusting.”
The club said the damage will cost thousands of pounds.
A spokesman for Handsworth FC said: “We had a visit from three undesirables down at our Olivers Mount home.
“They caused an unbelievable amount of damage and made off with a few quid, the optics, plenty of stock and damaged the majority of our kitchen equipment.
“They spent five hours defacing the interior of our clubhouse, bar and kitchen.
“Any information as to their identities will be treated in the strictest confidence.
“It’s too early to estimate the true loss but it is in the thousands in terms of stock and repairing the damage and replacing the equipment.”
The spokesman added: “Someone must know if their son, family member or friend is involved, or knows of someone selling spirits and chocolate etc.
“Please help us help South Yorkshire Police catch these lowlifes.
“It’s fair to say we are devastated and absolutely shattered by this.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.