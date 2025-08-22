A serving South Yorkshire Police officer is facing misconduct proceedings after receiving a fixed penalty notice for disorderly behaviour towards police officers from a different force “while drunk and in a public place.”

South Yorkshire Police has chosen not to name the officer, referring to him only as “Officer A.”

Officer A is set to face the accusation at a misconduct hearing set to be held by the force on August 27, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has chosen not to name the officer accused of drunk and disorderly behaviour towards officers from another force, referring to him only as "Officer A" | 3rd party

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police, detailing the allegation, state: “On 9th September 2023, in Lincolnshire, Officer A displayed disorderly behaviour towards police officers while drunk and in a public place.

“Officer A subsequently received a fixed penalty notice in respect of their behaviour.”

The documents add that should the misconduct be proven, Officer A’s alleged conduct would amount to a “breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.”

They continue: “The matter set out is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”

Responding to questions from The Star on the decision not to release Officer A’s name, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The officer involved in this upcoming misconduct hearing has been provided anonymity after a submission was made to the chair.

“The chair considered the request in line with Home Office guidance and has decided to grant anonymity.”

Detailing the “purpose” of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to “show” that their “disciplinary system is open and transparent” and to demonstrate that the force does “hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.