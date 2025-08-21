South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable, Lauren Poultney, has issued a statement after a disgraced police officer was jailed for the second time for having sex with a victim of crime whilst on duty.

41-year-old Stuart Trentham was jailed for the second time in six months yesterday (Wednesday, August 20, 2025) for abusing his role as a police officer to “take advantage” of a victim of crime by having sex with her whilst on duty.

Trentham was sent to investigate a burglary at the woman’s home, and after their initial contact, sent her a slew of “flirtacious and sexualised” messages. The pair subsequently had “consensual sex” when Trentham visited her home whilst on duty, and he blocked the woman’s number “immediately after,” Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Speaking after Stuart Trentham (pictured inset) was jailed for the second time, South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: "He abused his position and displayed poor standards of professional behaviour that do not reflect our values of policing and public service." | 3rd party

He was first jailed for nine months in February 2025 for sending “inappropriate and sexualised” messages to a different victim of crime, after she went to the force to report an alleged sexual offence.

Speaking after Trentham was jailed for the second time, South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: "Trentham's criminality goes completely against the standards I expect from officers here at South Yorkshire Police.

"He abused his position and displayed poor standards of professional behaviour that do not reflect our values of policing and public service.

"I want to thank the victim for cooperating with our investigation into Trentham's criminal behaviour, with her testimony resulting in him being given a further custodial sentence.

"We will not tolerate anyone within our force who behaves in such a corrupt way, and we do work proactively to look for any displays of behaviour that fall below our expected standards.

"We will continue to take appropriate action against those who fail to uphold the force's standards and culture, and I want to assure the public that any perpetrators of misconduct and criminality will be identified and dealt with robustly."

The court heard how Trentham of Station Lane, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, became a police officer in 2018, and abused his position to commit the offence against the burglary victim two years later in 2020.

He subsequently committed the other misconduct matter, for which he received a prison sentence, by sending inappropriate messages to a different victim of crime in 2022.

Trentham was suspended from South Yorkshire Police in 2022 following his arrest for the first matter. He subsequently resigned from the force in December 2023.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, was the presiding judge in both cases, and told Trentham yesterday that his conduct had been “outrageous.”

“This is a grotesque breach of trust by a police officer. It is immaterial that the complainant in the case consented.”

“You are a disgrace to the police force,” continued Judge Richardson.

“Police officers have a high position in society, they are an essential component of a civilised society,” he added.

“The public place faith in police officers to do the right thing and behave with propriety. You betrayed that trust.”

Trentham, who appeared in the dock wearing a blue suit and grey shirt, spent much of the hearing with his head in his hands.

Prosecutor Joseph Bell suggested it was “telling” that the complainant had saved Trentham’s number under “PC Predator” in her phone.

He added that Trentham was the complainant’s local police officer.

Due to the lockdown measures in place at the time, the complainant felt “worried” and was concerned that what had taken place between them could result in her becoming “alienated” from accessing policing services in her community.

Mr Bell said the complainant’s friend encouraged her to report what had transpired with Trentham, but she did not want to at that time.

“It was only when she watched a documentary about Wayne Couzens and police misconduct that she realised what he [Trentham] did was wrong,” Mr Bell said, referring to the notorious murder and rape of Sarah Everard perpetrated by Couzens while he was still a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The complainant subsequently decided to report Trentham’s conduct after she saw the press coverage concerning his first conviction.

Defending, Curtis Dunkley acknowledged that Trentham had “used his position” as a police officer to “take advantage of a victim of crime and engage in sexual activity.”

Mr Dunkley argued, however, that Trentham’s prison sentence could be suspended, due to the mitigating factors in place such as his clean criminal record, prior to these misconduct matters.

He said the time Trentham had already spent in prison, initially at HMP Doncaster, had been “substantially more difficult given that his area of policing was the South Yorkshire area.”

Trentham was subsequently moved to a prison in Humberside, due to the difficulties, but Mr Dunkley suggested this resulted in further hardship, due to it taking him out of the area and away from his family.

Mr Dunkley also suggested Trentham was likely to find the prison environment more challenging, as a result of conditions including autism, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Trentham is now a father to three children, aged three, five and eight, and Mr Dunkley said they were detrimentally affected by his absence during his first prison sentence, and had been given counselling to help them cope.