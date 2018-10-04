South Yorkshire officers stop lorry after police chase into West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire officers helped stop a lorry after a police chase which ended in West Yorkshire.

They started to follow the 7.5 tonne lorry in the early hours of this morning, suspecting that those inside may have been involved in a number of thefts from curtain-sided HGVs.

A lorry stopped after a police chase involving officers from South Yorkshire

Officers first spotted the lorry at Junction 31 of the M1, near Aston, heading north.

A police pursuit, involving cars and a police helicopter, was mounted and the lorry came to a stop in Beeston, Leeds.

Three arrests were made.

South Yorkshire Police said officers found ‘a large amount of electrical equipment’ in the back of the lorry.