Woman dies after collision with car in Sheffield

A woman involved in a collision with a car in Sheffield has died.

The 79-year-old, who has not yet been named, was left fighting for life after she was struck by a silver Toyota Aygo as she was crossing a road in Woodhouse on Monday morning.

A woman died after a collision in Woodhouse

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Sheffield Road, close to the junction with Tannery Street, at 8.05am.

Staff from Woodhouse Health Centre and pharmacy carried out emergency first aid at the scene and she was rushed to hospital but died last night.

Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision want to hear from witnesses, particularly those who were at the scene of the collision but left before they arrived.

Officers also want to speak to a man who was driving a blue Renault Scenic people carrier who stopped at the scene to assist with traffic control and also said he had a dash cam.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 135 of October 1.